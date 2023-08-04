Weekend Planner: Good food and good drinks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Friday and as we do each week, we're going to help you plan your weekend!

This weekend, if you want to try some of the best food and drink the area has to offer, it's an ideal weekend for you!

We'll start with the return of the Butler Rib and Music Festival. It gets underway this afternoon and runs through Sunday.

Rib masters from across the country will be at Pullman Park all weekend long along with live music - featuring classic rock tribute bans paying homage to Guns 'N Roses, Fleetwood Mac, and Motley Crue.

Tickers are $7 and you can get them at this link.

Allegheny Commons Park on the North Shore is playing host to Pittsburgh's VegFest.

It's happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and it's a celebration of the city's best vegan food.

You'll also be able to enjoy live music, dozens of vendors, yoga demonstrations, speakers, and kids' activities.

VegFest has been voted best food festive for two years running.

All the details for the event can be found right here.

Meanwhile, more than 30 of the region's best breweries will be in Slippery Rock Township for the North Country Brewing BrewFest!

The adults-only event also features food from each of North Country's locations, live music, and of course, craft beer and wine.

It's all happening tomorrow from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at North Country's production facility on Arrowhead Drive.

General admission is $60.

Check out the rundown at this link.

So, if you're looking for good food and good drink it's a weekend for you!