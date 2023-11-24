Weekend Planner: Festive lights and fun for the whole family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a holiday weekend and if you're still looking for something to do, don't worry - we're here to help you plan your weekend and there are several great events for the whole family.

Millvale Shop & Taste

You can head to Millvale for the "Shop & Taste" event.

More than 20 local businesses are taking part, including the Millvale Market.

Here's how it works: you'll pick up a map and a card at 216 North Avenue and from there, you can visit each business, get samples, and special promotions.

You'll then get your card stamped and that could win you some prizes!

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can learn more on the Millvale Community Development Corporation website at this link.

Washington, Pa. Light Up Night

Pittsburgh lit up its holiday decorations last weekend and now it's downtown Washington's turn.

It's all happening on the East Maiden Street block.

There will be live performances, a petting oo, a pop-up escape room, light displays, food trucks, fire pits, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for pictures.

It goes from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Downtown Washington has the details on their Facebook page!

Zombek Light Display

The Zombeks are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.

The event has raised nearly $100,000 over the past decade.

It features ice sculpting, horse and carriage rides, an auction, costume characters, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It begins at 6 p.m. on Williamsburg Drive in Elizabeth.

The Zombkes have the details on their website.