Weekend Planner: Festivals, fire, and Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year with Picklesburgh set to get underway but there are plenty of other family-fun events happening!

Let's begin at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where Pittsburgh's biggest anime convention will take place.

Tekko brings together fans of Japanese pop culture, from anime to gaming.

Also, don't be surprised if you see people dressed as their favorite characters walking around the city on Saturday.

It begins today and runs through Saturday.

You can get a full rundown of events on their website at this link.

The South Park Fairgrounds is playing host to a handmade and vintage market this weekend.

Organizers say there are going to be 40 local sellers on hand for the event tomorrow.

It's taking place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The South Park Fairgrounds are located across from the South Park Police Station.

Details about the event can be found on Facebook right here.

It'll be sizzling in New Kensington on Saturday and we're not talking about the weather.

The city is hosting its second "Sizzling Summer Night."

There will be fire dancers, a stilt-walker, live art demonstrations, a puppet show, a pro wrestling event, face painting, food, and a whole lot more!

It's going down from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Ninth and Eleventh Streets.

Check out the details on the town's Facebook page by heading to this link.

So, this weekend you've got plenty do along with Barbie, Oppenheimer, Picklesburgh, and so much more!