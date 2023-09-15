Weekend Planner: Festival fun throughout Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a beautiful weekend on tap and there are several great events taking place to enjoy the nice weather, including two big festivals going on in Pittsburgh.

We start with the 13th annual International Jazz Festival. It's happening over the next three days at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center today and Highmark Stadium tomorrow and Sunday with a stacked lineup.

Headliners include Grammy winners Gregory Porter and P.J. Morton, who is the keyboard player for Maroon 5 and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Festival returns to Mellon Park tomorrow. It's the largest annual event in the Pittsburgh Chinese community.

You'll be able to enjoy amazing Asian foods, games, music, martial arts, and dance performances and best of all, the festival is free.

It's all happening from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The Penn Township Fall Festival kicks off this afternoon in Harrison City.

It's happening at the Penn Township Municipal Park starting at 5 p.m.

You can check out local food vendors, a berry pie and chili contest, a classic car cruise, carnival rides, live music, and a fireworks show tomorrow night.

The festival wraps up Sunday evening.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hosting a pop-up beer garden at the Schenley Plaza Bosque in Oakland.

You'll be able to sample local beers and food as well as listen to live music and play fun games.

It's happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It's free to attend, but you'll have to pay for your food and drinks.