Weekend Planner: Fall fun and shopping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday means we've made it to the weekend and that means we're here to help you plan it!

As October rolls on, there are a lot of fall-themed events happening!

We start at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater on Saturday and that's where the weather just can't dampen Pumpkin-Palooza!

It goes from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and kids can come in costume for candy, crafts, and of course, performances!

There will be a costume contest and fun performances for the whole family.

Tickets are available online at this link!

For even more Halloween fall fun, you can head out to historic Hanna's Town in Westmoreland County for a day filled with it.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be demonstrations, crafts, games, and history walks.

There will also be a demo of 18th-century military drills at 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Tickets are $10 and you can also get tickets for the Jack-O-Lantern Tours. Those start at 6 p.m.

Get the full details right here.

Finally, you can take a trip back in time for the Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer.

After 11 years, they're partnering with the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Saturday's event.

There will be a huge selection of vendors with vintage goods and antiques.

Early bird shopping begins at 8 a.m. and general admission opens at 9 a.m.

Kids 12 and under are free and the event lasts until 5 p.m.

Grab your best shopping bags and get tickets right here!