Weekend Planner: Dinosaurs, Monster Jam, and ice sculptures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that once again means we're looking ahead to the weekend!

We know that many people already have Sunday night figured out with Super Bowl LVIII airing here on KDKA-TV, but there's still plenty of fun to be had before kickoff!

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaurs are taking over downtown this weekend at Jurassic Quest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

You and your family will be able to experience 165 million years of dinosaur history.

You'll also be able to walk among life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and even ride on the back of a dinosaur!

It's going on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can get tickets at this link.

Monster Jam

If dinosaurs aren't your thing, how about getting revved up with some big trucks?

Monster Jam is back this weekend at PPG Paints Arena.

More than 100 truckloads of dirty will be dumped onto the arena floor and built out into colossal obstacles and a racing track.

There will also be 12,000-pound monster trucks there to tear up the course in competitions of speed and skill.

The show begins tonight and roars through Sunday afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased on the Monster Jam website right here.

I Made It Sweet Market

You can find one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day gifts at the I Made It Sweet Market.

The pop-up craft market is happening Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at Rockwell Park in Pittsburgh's East End.

There you can shop for art, jewelry, food, drinks, and other fun stuff from more than 60 local artists.

Check out the details on their website at this link.

Carved In Ice Event

Ice sculptures will take over Diamond Park in Butler this weekend.

It's the Butler AM Rotary's 8th annual Carved In Ice Event.

You'll be able to check out live carvings starting tonight from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Then tomorrow, the fun picks back up at 11 a.m. with a chili cook-off, an ice slide for kids, a hot dog eating contest, music, and food trucks.

More information can be found on their website.