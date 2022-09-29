Weekend Planner: Delmont Apple and Arts Festival, Squirrel Hill Night Market, South Park 'Hay Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there's going to be several events going on where you can get out and enjoy the fall festivities!

Delmont Apple and Arts Festival

The 40th annual Delmont Apple and Arts Festival is taking place this weekend. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Shield's Farm. The event features many activities, including live music and other family-friendly things. Organizers say each year, they're able to raise $15,000, which is then given back to community groups and organizations. For more information, click here.

Squirrel Hill Night Market

The final night market of the year will take place this weekend. This will be the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from, plus more than a dozen food vendors. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue on Saturday. For more information, click here.

South Park's 'Hay Day'

South Park will be celebrating its 'Hay Day' on Saturday. There will be hay rides, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, a magician, and a lot more. Food trucks and vendors will be on site as well. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Park Fairgrounds. Click here for more.