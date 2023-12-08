Weekend Planner: Cookie tables and good music

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and once again, we're here to help you plan your weekend!

We're inching ever closer to Christmas so there are plenty of ways you can get into the holiday spirit.

It's also a big weekend for those who have a sweet tooth!

Lawrenceville 30-Block Cookie Table

Lawrenceville businesses are preparing to become a 30-block-long cookie table.

It's part of the neighborhood's annual cookie tour through Butler Street.

You'll find cookie tables set up along Butler between 57th Street and 34th Street as well as the Penn Avenue Business District.

This is happening tomorrow and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Check it out right here!

Carnegie Saint Matrona Cookie Walk

Lawrenceville isn't the only cookie walk happening his weekend.

You can head to Carnegie on Saturday for the 20th annual Saint Matrona Cookie Walk.

It's taking place at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can buy a variety of Eastern European holiday cookies, homemade nut rolls, and gluten-free cookies.

Most of the treats are sold by the pound!

Learn more on their website at this link.

Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church Cookie Walk

Oh, we're not done just yet with cookie walks!

Head to Murrysville for another cookie walk where the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church on Old William Penn Highway will have one on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

They're encouraging attendees to bring their own containers and go from table to table getting dozens of homemade cookies.

The cookies cost $7/pound and this is a fundraiser for the church's youth group summer mission trip.

Check out the details on the church website.

5th Annual We Want The Funk Music Festival

Things are going to get funky at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center this weekend.

The Fifth Annual We Want The Funk Music Festival is back tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight, you'll be able to see Jeffrey Osborne and the group The After Party. Then tomorrow night, British R&B band Loose Ends along with the infamous Average White Band will rock the house.

You can get tickets on their website!

Pittsburgh Sneaker Swap

Thousands will pack into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the Pittsburgh Sneaker Swap.

More than 100 vendors will be in attendance selling all kinds of kicks to add to your collection.

It includes Jordans, Adidas, Nike, you name it - they likely have it.

It happens on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

It costs $10 to get in and you can sign up here.

Oakmont Library Children's Holiday Party

This one is for the kiddos - the Oakmont Carnegie Library is hosting its annual children's holiday party.

It's taking place tomorrow from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. which is great for parents not looking for an all-day activity!

Kids will be able to make all types of fun things like wreaths, ornaments, reindeer crowns, and holiday cards.

There will also be free snacks and a free book!

You can learn more on their Facebook page.

North Hills Community of Music

North Hills Cares is hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year.

It's called Community of Music and it's taking place at the Block Northway tonight!

You'll hear music from local students, there are arts and crafts, and you can meet Santa!

You can also bring non-perishable foods to donate.

Our very own John Shumway will emcee tonight's festivities which get underway at 6!