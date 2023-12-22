Weekend Planner: Christmas weekend festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's finally Friday and there's plenty of festive fun to be had with family this holiday weekend!

Holiday Cookie and Pajama Run

The City of Bridges Run Club is hosting a Holiday Cookie and Pajama run on Saturday morning.

The fun starts at Allegheny City Brewing on Foreland Street at 8 a.m.!

You can run or walk three, six, or ten miles.

Organizers can you can bring cookies and take cookies home with you. For more information, click here!

Final Dash Sale

You can get some last minute shopping done at the Final Dash Sale.

More than 70 vendors will pack into Steel City Craft Emporium on Brookline Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Organizers say you can find thousands of trickets, sweet treats, handmade jewelry, bags, and more.

It's all happening from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Click here for more.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

This is our last weekend to check out the Peoples Gas Holiday Market and you'll have a little more time, because there are extended hours.

Friday and Saturday, the market will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On Sunday, it will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and you can catch some live performances all weekend long.

PPG Place Ice Skating

If you want to go ice skating at PPG Place, there are special hours in place this weekend.

For more information and the hours, click here.