Weekend Planner: Bocce, brews, and blues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and as we do each Friday, we want to help you plan your weekend.

It's the last weekend before school starts for many families but luckily, there is a lot of fun to be had before you send the kids back to class.

We start, of course, in Bloomfield with Little Italy Days.

It's the city's largest heritage festival, a celebration of all things Italian from food to drinks to entertainment.

There will be live music from dozens of bands and the rival bocce tournament between the Italian and Irish teams.

It all happens along Liberty Avenue through Sunday.

Today's house are noon until 9 p.m.

Check out the full lineup on their website at this link.

Meanwhile, reggae music is taking over downtown Pittsburgh this weekend.

The annual Rock, Reggae, and Relief Festival is back on Forbes Avenue on Saturday.

The festival features internationally celebrated artists and local favorites.

It's all an effort to raise money to fight hunger with the proceeds going to Catapult Greater Pittsburgh.

It gets started on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.!

You can see all the artists taking part on their website right here.

There will be even more music, as well as drinks, in Bellevue on Saturday at the Rhythm and Brews Festival.

Twenty-one local breweries will be on hand for you to try as well as several food vendors, and seven musical acts.

Organizers said the festival is all about showing what the area has to offer.

It takes place on Lincoln Avenue from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and that includes beer tastings as well as a commemorative glass.

Those tickets can be purchased right here.

Brews, bocce, and more all happening this weekend!