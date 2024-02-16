Weekend Planner: Auto Show, Psychic Fair, and a scavenger hunt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Friday and that means we're looking ahead to the weekend.

There are plenty of indoor activities for this chilly weekend ahead and it's really going to be one to get your motors running!

Pittsburgh Auto Show

It's the return of the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

It's taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center through Monday.

Thirty car makers will be on hand showing off their newest vehicles and safety features.

It also features more than 100 different products and service vendors.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.

Three Rivers Psychic Fair

Want to have your mind read or future predicted? If so, head to the Three Rivers Psychic Fair!

It's taking place tomorrow in the ballrooms at the Comfort Inn in Penn Hills.

Nearly 60 vendors will be on hand including tarot card readers, mediums, and healers.

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission costs $5.

Hearts in the Garden scavenger hunt

Head to the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden for their Hearts in the Garden scavenger hunt this weekend.

You'll be able to search and spot 20 hidden hearts spread throughout the garden's more than 65 acres.

The hunt wraps on Sunday and that activity is included with your regular ticket.