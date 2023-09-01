Weekend Planner: A weekend of outdoor fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Friday and September!

With that, we want to help plan your weekend and there are plenty of fun ways you can start the month off right and outdoors.

We'll start in downtown Pittsburgh with the annual soul food festival known as "A Soulful Taste of the Burgh."

Over the next three days, Market Square will play host to more than 70 small business vendors and you'll be able to taste great southern and ethnic cuisine.

There is the annual barbecue contest, live performances, and cultural and craft activities.

Check out the full list of events and vendors at this link!

Staying in the city, you can head to the North Shore and Acrisure Stadium for the annual Kickoff and Rib Fest!

It's there you can sample some of the best ribs in the country as well as listen to great live music.

On Friday night, The Clarks will perform!

The festival runs through Monday with the food and fun kicking off today at noon.

Acrisure Stadium's website has all the details.

Next, Dormont Park will play host to Art In The Park on Saturday.

The festival features live music, immersive art experiences, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and displays from local artists.

It all takes place on Saturday from 3 p.m until dusk.

You can learn more on the Dormont Arts website right here.

Finally, on Sunday, you can rock out for a good cause at Hartwood Acres.

The Allegheny County Music Festival begins at 5:30 p.m. and this year's headliner is Men Without Hats, famous for their smash hit "The Safety Dance."

They'll begin their set at 8 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund which goes toward music enrichment programs for kids in the county.

Check out the full list of performers at this link.

Get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, Pittsburgh!