Weekend Planner: A family-friendly start to 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the first weekend of 2024, and just like we did in 2023, we're making sure you've got plans!

There are several great family-friendly events to start your year off.

Pittsburgh RV Show

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center plays host to two big events this weekend, and first, it's the Pittsburgh RV Show.

It's the longest-running RV show in the country, and as they put it, "nine acres of RV paradise" to explore.

It opens tomorrow morning and runs through next Sunday so there will be plenty of time to check it out.

Get tickets and learn more on their website at this link.

PiratesFest

On Saturday, PiratesFest takes over the convention center.

All of the autograph sessions are currently sold out but there is still plenty to do at PiratesFest.

You'll be able to meet players and play interactive games.

You'll also have the opportunity to buy ticket packages for this upcoming season.

It is free, but registration is required and you can sign up on the PiratesFest website at this link.

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show

You'll be able to find some gifts for the model train lover in your life at Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show.

That's happening at the Monroeville Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be more than 100 exhibitors with 400-plus tables of trains for sale and huge operating model train displays.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. on both days.

You can get tickets right here!

Enchanted Lights

If you're looking to get out in cold weather this weekend, you can check out the Enchanted Lights in Freedom.

There will be a 50 percent admission discount this weekend only.

Those can be purchased with an online discount code "50-50."

Get your tickets here.