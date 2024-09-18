Wednesday shaping up to be Western Pennsylvania's best chance of rain until next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is our best chance for showers until next week!

There are a few light rain showers moving in this morning but with dry air in place as that system moves in from the southeast, we may not even pick up .10" of rain.

Nothing severe is expected.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable in the upper 70s and mostly cloudy, but it doesn't last long.

We still need the rain and it's looking like the drought conditions aren't expected to improve when we see the new map issued tomorrow. We have only picked up .45" of rain this month in Pittsburgh.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Our temperatures are still trending above normal through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend and mostly sunny skies! The warming trend heads into the end of the month. The first day of fall is Sunday at 8:44 a.m.

Monday night into Tuesday looks like our next shot at rain.

September most likely will end above normal and we kick off October trending above normal, too.

7-day forecast: September 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

