Weapons found at Indiana High School football game

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly making threats and displaying at least one weapon at an Indiana High School football game on Friday.

Students attending the game alerted school officials of a teenage boy who was along one of the football field fences, carrying a knife and "what appeared to be a gun," per a press release from the Indiana Borough Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene but was soon located by police. A backpack containing a stun gun and two knives was recovered from the scene.

The juvenile now faces several charges, including terroristic threats, possessing a weapon on school property, and disorderly conduct.