'We did what we needed to do:' William Penn Tavern makes the move to Lawrenceville

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly two decades of business in Shadyside, the William Penn Tavern has relocated.

The long-time Shadyside bar now exists on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

It had to relocate after the building's landlord put in a new business.

"We did what we needed to do to keep my 20 employees employed and came down to Lawrenceville, took over an existing establishment, and made our own place out of it," said Richard Rattner, the owner.

Rattner said nothing about the restaurant has changed, just the location.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 11:44 AM

