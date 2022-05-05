'We can always do mixed boquets:' Making sure your Mother's Day flowers are ready

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They are the number one gift for mom every Mother's Day - flowers!

Now, if you're ordering them to be delivered...you're up against the wall.

It's truly deadline day if you want flowers to be delivered to mom before Sunday, That order needs to be placed today and if you are ordering online, make sure they'll be delivered on time.

It's almost a given when you ask what you'll get for your mom - flowers, take her out to dinner, the usuals.

Cards aside, when it comes to Mother's Day rankings, flowers are way ahead of the rest.

"We sell lots of flowers, mixed arrangements, I mean really colorful things are amazing for moms," said Tim Ludwig, the owner of Blumengarten's Flowers.

Ludwig, a florist in the Strip District, said color is the order of the day.

"We can always do mixed bouquets, if you walk in we can have something ready for you," he said. "We can meet any budget."

Walk into any of the grocery stores right now and the pastel pallet is almost overwhelming. If you've got a vase around the house, you can get a bunch of flowers starting as low as $9.

That upper limit is determined by your wallet.

There is one thing to remember with flowers...

"They're gonna last a week or so, it is that memory in that way to say, 'you know I love you that maybe your words can't describe,'" Ludwig said.

So if you're looking for something that will last, Ludwig recommends the least expensive option would be a blooming plant, and those are all over the wallet spectrum, with Ludwig adding that an eight-inch potted plant would be around $40.

He also said to know your target and if mom wants to exercise her green thumb.

"An orchid is very easy to take care of, so water once a week type of thing," he said.

Like so many things, is there a flower shortage this year?

Over the last year, the flower market has gotten tighter and prices are going up. There are still plenty of flowers to go around, but you will have to pay a little more.

Ludwigs said a carnation that cost a dollar last year is $1.20 this year.