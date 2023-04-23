Ways to improve the planet and your body

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While another Earth Day is behind us, there are still ways that you can improve the health of our planet and also for yourself.

For starters, eating a diet composed of fruits, vegetables, and nuts and eating fewer animal-based products helps your body while reducing your carbon footprint.

Plus, with the weather getting warmer, getting out and walking or biking reduces carbon emissions while keeping you active.

And finally, just being out in nature provides all sorts of benefits.

"Just being around trees lowers blood pressure and boosts the immune system. It also makes more relaxed and attentive, which improves learning and school performance," according to Dr. Ilyssa Gordon, Medical Director of Sustainability at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gordon said it's also important to recycle, but she suggests buying products made from recycled materials.