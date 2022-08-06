Waters of Wexford event raises money for Alzheimer's disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Community members in Wexford got together today to raise money for Alzheimer's disease.

Waters of Wexford, an assisted living facility, held its second annual carnival -- and had entertainment for all ages.

Organizers said their goal was to raise money and educate the community on the impacts of the disease.

"We fundraise here at the Waters for Alzheimer's because we have memory care here and independent and assisted living. Memory care is nearest and dearest to hearts and so, we make it a point to educate the community on its importance," Alaina Riddle said. Riddle acts as a senior living consultant for Waters of Wexford.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association in Pittsburgh.