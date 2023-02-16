Waterfront to launch curfew and youth supervision policy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A daily curfew and youth supervision policy is set to go into effect at the Waterfront in Homestead.

Waterfront management made the decision aiming to prevent disruptive behavior.

The new policy states that after 6 p.m., anyone under the age of 18 must be with an adult that's 21 or older and that person must have an acceptable form of identification.

No one under 21 is allowed on Waterfront property after midnight.

Policy violations could result in the juvenile and their accompanying parent or guardian being banned from the Waterfront for life.