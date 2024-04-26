Watch CBS News
Driver of water tanker truck smashes into Pittsburgh-area business

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a water tanker truck smashed into a business on Route 22 in Murrysville on Friday.

The driver of a water tanker truck smashed into a business on Route 22 in Murrysville on April 26, 2024.  Credit: KDKA

The driver of the truck crashed into the front of Bowser Collision in Murrysville. Crews have started pulling the tanker from the building. Half of the vehicle was stuck inside the building after the crash. 

The driver of the water tanker was taken to a local hospital hospital. They are expected to be OK.

No employees at the collision center were injured.

The driver of a water tanker truck smashed into a business on Route 22 in Murrysville on Friday. Credit: KDKA

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

First published on April 26, 2024 / 6:39 PM EDT

