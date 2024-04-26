Driver of water tanker truck smashes into Pittsburgh-area business

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a water tanker truck smashed into a business on Route 22 in Murrysville on Friday.

The driver of a water tanker truck smashed into a business on Route 22 in Murrysville on April 26, 2024. Credit: KDKA

The driver of the truck crashed into the front of Bowser Collision in Murrysville. Crews have started pulling the tanker from the building. Half of the vehicle was stuck inside the building after the crash.

The driver of the water tanker was taken to a local hospital hospital. They are expected to be OK.

No employees at the collision center were injured.

