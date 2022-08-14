Watch CBS News
Water pressure to be limited in Greene County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.

This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.

Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 5:27 PM

