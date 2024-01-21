Water main break in Wilkins Township forces community to come together amid bitterly cold temperatures

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A gas line and water main break left hundreds of residents in Wilkins Township without water beginning Saturday into Sunday.

Wilkins Township is resilient and took action immediately to get water out to its residents.

Around noon on Saturday, Wilkins Township sent out an alert to residents about a water main and gas line break closing Lower Rodi Road between Penn Center Boulevard and Thompson Run Road due to a Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority crew hitting a line they were working on, leaving hundreds of residents without water.

The Wilkins Department of Emergency Services asked for donations from surrounding stores, and many gave hundreds of bottles of water and jugs.

"When we realized we had this water shortage and that it was going to last for a lengthy time, we reached out to see if some people could help us with some donations. We asked Sam's Club in Monroeville, Home Depot, and Shop 'n Save in Wilkins Township, and they were all very generous. We received over two pallets of bottled water to help us out here," said emergency manager Ryan Flaherty.

Residents pulled up to collect water throughout the day and said they were thankful for the swift response by the tight-knit community of Wilkins.

"It's great, I mean, it's nice to know that we could get bottled clean water. With all this snow, the nonfiltered water is not a big deal, but it's nice to have the backup of bottled water. I have two kids at home, [and] it's nice not to have to worry about it," resident Rebecca Rothenberger said.

"Honestly, it's just the sense of community; everybody has no problem helping each other out, everybody is patiently waiting, it's cold outside, and they're helping each other pack the water and unload the water and everything, it's great. We also hear a lot of, 'My neighbor is disabled, and they need some help. Can I get some extra for my neighbor,' and we absolutely will help them out," Flaherty added.

Over 30 fire hydrants are empty and without water currently, but Flaherty says they are prepared for emergencies with the fire department having extra water tanks on hand.

"The fire department does have measures in place in the event of a fire. They have what is called a tanker task force added to their assignment for a fire or an expected fire. They will be added immediately just out of an abundance of precaution."

Currently, you can see water gushing as a crew works hard to get the break under control for everyone to go back to normal hopefully, by Sunday night.

"It's so cold out; you are hoping to get that hot water back soon, but we'll be patient," Rothenberger said.

It is impressive how the community came together so quickly to provide aid in a rather dire situation in such cold weather.