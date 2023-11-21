Water main break forces school closure for Charleroi Area School District

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - A large water main break has forced the Charleroi Area School District to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said that the break, which was reported just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, has left several businesses and residents without water.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Daniel Vojtko

The incident was reported along McKean Avenue and First Street, near the Gulf and Sunoco gas stations. Route 88 remains shut down in that area while crews work to assess the damage.

Charleroi's superintendent, Dr. Ed Zelich, released a brief statement, saying all classes would be canceled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

"Due to a major water line break, school will be cancelled today, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, for all students and staff. Thank you."