Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break forces school closure for Charleroi Area School District

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - A large water main break has forced the Charleroi Area School District to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said that the break, which was reported just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, has left several businesses and residents without water. 

img-3942.jpg
KDKA-TV Photojournalist Daniel Vojtko

The incident was reported along McKean Avenue and First Street, near the Gulf and Sunoco gas stations. Route 88 remains shut down in that area while crews work to assess the damage.

Charleroi's superintendent, Dr. Ed Zelich, released a brief statement, saying all classes would be canceled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

"Due to a major water line break, school will be cancelled today, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, for all students and staff. Thank you."

First published on November 21, 2023 / 7:31 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.