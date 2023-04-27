Watch CBS News
Main break shoots water into air in Ross Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A main break sent water shooting up into the air in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon. 

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the water main break on Oxbridge Drive. Photos show a geyser of water taller than some of the houses in the area. 

kdka-oxbridge-drive-ross-township-water-main-break.png
A main break sent water shooting up into the sky on Oxbridge Drive in Ross Township on April 27, 2023.  (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. 

There's been no word on what led to the break or if there will be any boil water advisories. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 3:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

