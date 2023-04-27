Main break shoots water into air in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A main break sent water shooting up into the air in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the water main break on Oxbridge Drive. Photos show a geyser of water taller than some of the houses in the area.

A main break sent water shooting up into the sky on Oxbridge Drive in Ross Township on April 27, 2023. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 3 p.m.

There's been no word on what led to the break or if there will be any boil water advisories.