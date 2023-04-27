Main break shoots water into air in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A main break sent water shooting up into the air in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the water main break on Oxbridge Drive. Photos show a geyser of water taller than some of the houses in the area.
Dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
There's been no word on what led to the break or if there will be any boil water advisories.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.