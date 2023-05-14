Water main break on Mother's Day leaves several without service

OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in an Oakland apartment building woke to the sound of what some thought was a rainstorm, only to find out it was a flood of water.

KDKA's Ross Guidotti spoke to some residents who found themselves in the dark after a major water main break.

The actual water main break happened on Craig Street, sending thousands of gallons of water across a parking lot between two buildings and anywhere low, including a nearby parking garage.

Hours after a water main ruptured in front of 128 North Craig Street, crews were pumping out the thousands of gallons of water that found its level. Much of it ended up on the lower floors and garage of the Neville House apartment building on Neville Avenue.

"It was raining, and I thought it was raining outside; I thought it was downpouring," resident Anna Benavites said.

Benavites lives in the building with her husband and son. This was not the Mother's Day she anticipated.

"I work from home, but I got to find a place to live," Benavites added.

"There's six feet of water in the boiler room and a foot-and-a-half in the garage," said Wesley Dunlap. The garage was where Dunlap's car happened to be.

"It's a nice, low-riding Cadillac that, my fingers are crossed, I'm hoping it didn't get damaged."

Dunlap told KDKA his car is one thing, but many of the folks in the building are older, with several having mobility issues.

"[We have] students, elderly, so we have people that have nurses, so we're wheeling out and helping them down the steps," Dunlap said.

Ruth Karlin told KDKA her place is high and dry but dark.

"It's impossible; there's no water, no electricity, and you know everything runs on electricity. It's amazing," Karlin said.

Karlin told KDKA on this Mother's Day she's going to rely on her one child to help her out.

"My daughter is going to come and get me, and I'm out of here!" Karlin exclaimed.

Despite all the damage, Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority told KDKA that service to people without water should be established by Sunday evening.

Electricity, however, is a different matter. One building does have a generator, while another one does not.

KDKA spoke to a worker who said they're probably bringing a generator in to keep power to the buildings and could be there for several weeks.