Water main break creates mess on McKnight Road

By Chris Hoffman

CBS Pittsburgh

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Repairs on a water main break are creating a traffic nightmare on McKnight Road. 

Water started gushing out onto McKnight Road near Houston Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, and the ongoing work to fix the break could cause issues during your drive home.

As of noon, two out of three northbound lanes are closed in the area of the North Hills Village. The West View Water Authority hopes to have work done before 7 p.m.

The break has cut off water at about two dozen businesses in the area. The water authority says it's not impacting any nearby homes. 

kdka-mcknight-road-water-main-break.png
Crews worked to repair a water main break on McKnight Road on Feb. 13, 2024.  (Photo: KDKA)

Drivers are encouraged to find another route as crews continue repairs on the 16-inch main. If you have to take McKnight Road, expect delays. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 12:48 PM EST

