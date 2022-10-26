Watch CBS News
Water main break in Baldwin shoots water into the sky

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

BALDWIN (KDKA) - A water main break in a Baldwin neighborhood sent water cascading into the sky. 

The break happened in the 1300 block of Short Street in Baldwin. 

No homes have been damaged as a result of the break. 

We have reached out to the water utility company to learn how many homes are affected by the break. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:28 AM

