Water main break in Baldwin shoots water into the sky
BALDWIN (KDKA) - A water main break in a Baldwin neighborhood sent water cascading into the sky.
The break happened in the 1300 block of Short Street in Baldwin.
No homes have been damaged as a result of the break.
We have reached out to the water utility company to learn how many homes are affected by the break.
