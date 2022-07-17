Water main break causing service disruptions in Wilmerding
WILMERDING (KDKA) - A water main break is causing service interruptions for residents in Wilmerding.
Pitcairn Police have said the water main break happened along Marguerite Avenue.
Those living in the area may have their water shut off completely or have low water pressure as repairs are being made.
As of Sunday morning, there is no timeline on when repairs will be complete.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.