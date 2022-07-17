Watch CBS News
Water main break causing service disruptions in Wilmerding

WILMERDING (KDKA) - A water main break is causing service interruptions for residents in Wilmerding.

Pitcairn Police have said the water main break happened along Marguerite Avenue.

Those living in the area may have their water shut off completely or have low water pressure as repairs are being made.

As of Sunday morning, there is no timeline on when repairs will be complete.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 7:44 AM

