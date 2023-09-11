Water main break prompts boil water advisory for Leechburg, remote learning for Kiski Area students

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A second water main break in as many days has prompted a boil water advisory for people in Leechburg, West Leechburg, Hyde Park and parts of Allegheny Township, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said.

Customers are being told to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Crews repaired the first water main break on Sunday afternoon; but when they turned the water back on, a second break happened, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County officials said. The second break, in the 12-inch water main on Route 356, caused a loss of positive water pressure.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said that can create conditions that could allow for contamination to enter the water distribution system through back-flow.

This map shows the affected areas.

Additionally, students in the Kiski Area School District are learning remotely today due to the water situation.

Crews expect to have this second break repaired Monday, but the boil water advisory remains in place until the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County gives an all clear.

Anyone in the area in need of customer service can reach out to 724-755-5800.