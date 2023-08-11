Watch Live: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Game Week 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFL preseason is in full swing and the Pittsburgh Steelers are stepping onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the Steelers' first of three preseason games this year. The action will begin Friday night at 7 p.m. KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh will be there with coverage that begins at 6:30 p.m.