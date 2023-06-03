Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC live stream

Watch the player above to see the Pittsburgh Riverhounds take on Phoenix Rising FC in the United Soccer League!

Home Games:

--June 3 @ 7 p.m.

--June 10 @ 7 p.m.

--June 24 @ 7 p.m.

--July 1 @ 7 p.m.

--July 8 @ 7 p.m.

--July 15 @ 7 p.m.

--July 26 @ 7 p.m.

--July 29 @ 7 p.m.

--August 5 @ 7 p.m.

--August 12 @ 7 p.m.

--September 9 @ 7 p.m.

--September 23 @ 7 p.m.

--September 30 @ 7 p.m.

Away Games:

--July 12 @ 8 p.m.

--August 26 @ 9 p.m.

--Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.