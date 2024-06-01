Watch live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven live stream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a soccer night in Pittsburgh!

The Riverhounds are back home after a 2-0 road loss against Memphis last week and are still looking to get back into the win column.

The team's last win came on May 4 when they beat Miami 1-0 at home. Since then, they have two losses and two draws.

Overall this season, the Riverhounds are sporting a record of 3-5-4.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m.

There are multiple ways to watch the Riverhounds this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

The Riverhounds' 2024 season

KDKA+, which became the team's local broadcast partner in 2023, will show 15 home matches and seven away matches this season. The matches will also be streaming here on KDKA.com.

The matches that KDKA+ will be broadcasting for the rest of the season listed below:

Saturday, June 22 -- North Carolina vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m/



Saturday, July 6 -- Riverhounds vs. Monterey Bay - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 - Riverhounds vs. Oakland - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 - Riverhounds vs. Loudoun - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 - Riverhounds vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 - Riverhounds vs. Colorado Springs - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 - Birmingham vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 - Indy vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 - Riverhounds vs. Rhode Island - 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 - Riverhounds vs. Birmingham - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 - Riverhounds vs. Charleston - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 - Loudoun vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 - Riverhounds vs. El Paso - 7 p.m.