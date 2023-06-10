Watch CBS News
CW Pittsburgh

Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Charleston Battery live stream

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Watch the player above to see the Pittsburgh Riverhounds take on Charleston Battery in the United Soccer League!  

Home Games:

--June 10 @ 7 p.m.
--June 24 @ 7 p.m.
--July 1 @ 7 p.m.
--July 8 @ 7 p.m.
--July 15 @ 7 p.m.
--July 26 @ 7 p.m.
--July 29 @ 7 p.m.
--August 5 @ 7 p.m.
--August 12 @ 7 p.m.
--September 9 @ 7 p.m.
--September 23 @ 7 p.m.
--September 30 @ 7 p.m.

Away Games:

--July 12 @ 8 p.m.
--August 26 @ 9 p.m.
--Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.