Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Charleston Battery live stream
Watch the player above to see the Pittsburgh Riverhounds take on Charleston Battery in the United Soccer League!
Home Games:
--June 10 @ 7 p.m.
--June 24 @ 7 p.m.
--July 1 @ 7 p.m.
--July 8 @ 7 p.m.
--July 15 @ 7 p.m.
--July 26 @ 7 p.m.
--July 29 @ 7 p.m.
--August 5 @ 7 p.m.
--August 12 @ 7 p.m.
--September 9 @ 7 p.m.
--September 23 @ 7 p.m.
--September 30 @ 7 p.m.
Away Games:
--July 12 @ 8 p.m.
--August 26 @ 9 p.m.
--Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.