Pittsburgh Riverhounds fall to New Mexico United, 1-0
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Riverhounds are on the road and ready to kick off their 2024 campaign!
The Riverhounds are playing their first match of the season tonight are in Albuquerque to take on New Mexico United.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
There are multiple ways to watch the Riverhounds this season, including by tuning into KDKA+!
The Riverhounds' 2024 season
KDKA+, which became the team's local broadcast partner in 2023, will show 15 home matches and seven away matches this season. The matches will also be streaming here on KDKA.com.
The matches that KDKA+ will be broadcasting for the rest of the season listed below:
- Saturday, March 16 -- Riverhounds vs. Orange County - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 6 -- Riverhounds vs. Tampa Bay - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 13 - Rhode Island vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27 -- Riverhounds vs. Detroit - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4 -- Riverhounds vs. Miami - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18 -- Riverhounds vs. North Carolina - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 1 - Riverhounds vs. Indy - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22 -- North Carolina vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m
- Saturday, July 6 -- Riverhounds vs. Monterey Bay - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13 - Riverhounds vs. Oakland - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 27 - Riverhounds vs. Loudoun - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 10 - Riverhounds vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 17 - Riverhounds vs. Colorado Springs - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 24 - Birmingham vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 31 - Indy vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, September 7 - Riverhounds vs. Rhode Island - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, September 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 28 - Riverhounds vs. Birmingham - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 12 - Riverhounds vs. Charleston - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 19 - Loudoun vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 26 - Riverhounds vs. El Paso - 7 p.m.