Pittsburgh Riverhounds fall to New Mexico United, 1-0

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Riverhounds are on the road and ready to kick off their 2024 campaign!

The Riverhounds are playing their first match of the season tonight are in Albuquerque to take on New Mexico United.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

There are multiple ways to watch the Riverhounds this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

The Riverhounds' 2024 season

KDKA+, which became the team's local broadcast partner in 2023, will show 15 home matches and seven away matches this season. The matches will also be streaming here on KDKA.com.

The matches that KDKA+ will be broadcasting for the rest of the season listed below: