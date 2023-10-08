Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies live stream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are on the road in Florida for a primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies!

The Riverhounds' 2023 season is starting to wrap up and tonight's action against the Tampa Bay Rowdies is coming to you live on KDKA+ and on KDKA.com!

Tonight's matchup pits the top two teams in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship.

Heading into tonight's contest, the Riverhounds sit in the first place with 18 wins, 5 losses, and 9 draws, good for a total of 63 points.

Sitting right behind them in the standings are the Rowdies, who have 60 points from 18 wins, 8 losses, and 6 draws.

The Riverhounds, winners of their last four straight matches, also hold the best overall record throughout the entire USL Championship.

Albert Dikwa, a forward in his fourth season with the Riverhounds, leads the team with 19 goals on 56 shots in 26 appearances.

Riverhounds goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has recorded 36 saves in 25 appearances and has also posted nine clean sheets, allowing zero goals.

The team has finished first overall in the USL Championship once in their history, doing so in 2004. The last time the Riverhounds finished in first place in their conference was in 2019.

The team has already clinched a postseason place.

It's unclear if any postseason matches will be broadcast on KDKA+ or if any will be streaming on KDKA.com.