Grove City vs. Washington & Jefferson college football live stream

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania!

Today's game airing on KDKA+ and streaming live on CBS News Pittsburgh features two of the top teams in the Presidents Athletic Conference!

Grove City is undefeated with a record of 5-0 and will head to Cameron Stadium to face Washington & Jefferson, who are 5-1.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

A tough test for both teams today

No. 7 Grove City heads into today's game on the heels of a 17-10 win over No. 14 Carnegie Mellon last week while W&J pounded Geneva by a score of 73-21 a week ago.

Players from the two teams today made up the PAC's Offensive, Defensive, and Special teams Players of the Week.

W&J quarterback Jake Pugh completed 17 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns, putting him over the 6,000 yard passing mark in his college career.

Grove City linebacker Ben Bladen had a sack, a forced fumble, and three tackles for loss in the Wolverines' win against CMU.

Fellow Wolverines punter Dan Berube averaged 46 yards per punt on five different kicks, including a 59-yard punt that pinned CMU on their own three-yard line.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

Here's the list of remaining games airing this season:

10/26 -- Waynesburg vs. Allegheny



11/9 -- Westminster vs. Geneva

11/16 -- Washington & Jefferson vs. Allegheny

11/23 -- TBD Bowl Game