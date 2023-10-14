Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Grove City College vs. Allegheny College Football live stream

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another college football Saturday in Western Pennsylvania!

KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh are your homes for Presidents Athletic Conference football and this afternoon, the Allegheny Gators take on Grove City College.

There are multiple ways to watch the PAC action on our platforms this season. 

Tune into each game by watching the video player above, our live player on the KDKA app, by finding CBS News Pittsburgh on the CBS News app, Paramount Plus, and on Pluto TV, as well as on KDKA+.

Here is the broadcast schedule for the rest of the season:

  • 10/28 - Case Western Reserve vs. W&J
  • 11/4 - W&J vs. Geneva
  • 11/11 - Waynesburg vs. W&J

First published on October 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM

