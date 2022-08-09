Details of Bloomfield Little Italy Days revealed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's one of the largest Italian festivals on the east coast.
The 20th annual Pittsburgh Little Italy Days returns to Bloomfield on Aug. 18-21. The four-day celebration is the city's largest heritage festival.
The 10 football fields-long street fair features food, music, entertainment, games and more.
Organizers will announced the details at a news conference Tuesday morning.
