Details of Bloomfield Little Italy Days revealed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's one of the largest Italian festivals on the east coast.

The 20th annual Pittsburgh Little Italy Days returns to Bloomfield on Aug. 18-21. The four-day celebration is the city's largest heritage festival.

The 10 football fields-long street fair features food, music, entertainment, games and more.

Organizers will announced the details at a news conference Tuesday morning.

HOW TO WATCH:

Click here to stream KDKA News at Noon for more on this story.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest updates.