Central Valley vs. Montour WPIAL high school football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The lights of Friday night are coming to you live from Montour High School tonight for the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

This week's game takes you to Montour where two teams looking to get back to the top of the mountain in the WPIAL are going head to head.

Central Valley is facing Montour with kickoff coming up at 7 p.m. from Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.

Central Valley looking for return to glory

The visiting Warriors are hopeful for a return to the WPIAL's Class 4A championship game this year.

Since the district was established in 2009 when Monaca and Center merged together, Central Valley has been a powerhouse in the WPIAL.

Head coach Mark Lyons has led the team to five WPIAL titles and two PIAA state championships in 14 years.

Montour continuing to make progress

For the Montour Spartans and head coach Lou Cerro, building on progress is the name of the game.

From a record of 4-7 in 2021 to 7-5 in 2022, Montour finished last season with a record of 10-2 and made it the WPIAL 4A Semifinals.

Aliquippa will be fierce competition in the Parkway Conference, but Montour returns a number of starters to a team that showed massive growth in recent years.

Montour has won five WPIAL titles in its history, but the only one in recent years came in 2011.

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule

8/30 -- Plum vs. Latrobe

9/6 -- Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills

9/13 -- Steel Valley vs. South Park

9/20 -- Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills

9/27 -- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair

10/4 -- Trinity vs. Thomas Jefferson

10/11 -- Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin

10/18 -- North Catholic vs. Avonworth

10/25 -- South Fayette vs. Moon