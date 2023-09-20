Watch CBS News
Watch Live: All Things Covered Podcast recaps Steelers vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The All Things Covered Podcast is back with a new episode Wednesday morning. 

Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson talk about the Steelers' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. 

BMac and Peterson also preview the upcoming primetime game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Browns running back Nick Chubb's injury, and much more. 

You can watch the All Things Covered Podcast every week on CBS News Pittsburgh. 

September 20, 2023

