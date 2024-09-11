Washington Wild Things on brink of capturing Frontier League Championship

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A championship baseball series began on Tuesday night.

The Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League, based in Washington, Pa., are competing in the Frontier League Championship Series against the Quebec Capitales.

Wednesday night is game two of a five-game series for the title. The Wild Things won game one on Monday night, beating the two-time defending champion Capitales 5-2.

"Being a sports team, we're going to have that draw. We want to play at that high level," said Wild Things General Manager Tony Buccilli.

It's been quite the climb for the Wild Things after starting from scratch 22 years ago.

Now, 22 years later, their first employee is the CEO, and the Wild Things are not only a winning team, but the top attraction in Washington, Pa.

KDKA-TV asked Buccilli what the Wild Things mean to him.

"The Wild Things, to me, are family. Community. We try to create some very special opportunities here. Memory building is super important," Buccilli said.

This 30-minute drive from Pittsburgh is worth knowing about. Just $5 gets you in the stadium. There are $1 hot dog nights, $1 beer nights, free-admission-for-over-50 nights, and more themed events beyond that.

"For me, as a baseball guy through and through, I don't want anyone not to be able to experience baseball in its purest fashion. Professional baseball. We also want to lean into the entertainment," Buccilli added.

Not only are the Wild Things doing well as a team, but individual players are succeeding, too. This year, the team has fed three pitchers into the major leagues.