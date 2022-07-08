Watch CBS News
Washington Street Bridge in Swissvale shut down

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A highly-traveled bridge here in Pittsburgh is shut down this morning.

As of this morning, the Washington Street Bridge has been shut down.

Barricades were up and no traffic is permitted on the bridge.

The bridge is a crucial connector – bringing the top and bottom parts of Swissvale together.

We're working to learn what prompted the closure and how long it will last, stick with KDKA online and on-air for the latest.

July 8, 2022

