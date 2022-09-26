Washington School District rules out monkeypox after students undergo testing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Concerned parents in the Washington School District can breathe a sigh of relief after testing on suspected monkeypox cases have come back negative.
Last week, the district said that four students had been showing symptoms of monkeypox and that school officials were waiting on test results to come back.
On Friday, in a letter to parents and families, Superintendent George Lammay said that the results came back and that all four students do not have monkeypox.
Lammay says he is grateful for the support and patience that was shown by parents throughout the district.
