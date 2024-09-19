Washington Police cruiser involved in violent crash with another vehicle

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A police officer from the City of Washington and one other person were both injured in a violent, late-night crash in Washington County.

The crash happened along Jefferson Avenue near the intersection with Hall Avenue, not far from Washington Junior and Senior High School just before midnight on Wednesday.

The crash involved a Washington Police SUV and a small black car. The police cruiser rolled onto its side during the crash.

A police officer and one other person were injured during a violent crash in the City of Washington. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was ejected from their vehicle during the crash, but it's unclear whether that was the police officer or the person driving the car.

Both people were taken to the hospital. One was taken by medics in an ambulance while the other was flown by medical helicopter. It's unclear which was taken by helicopter. The conditions of both people are unknown at this time.

Jefferson Avenue was shut down so that crash reconstruction investigators could process the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Washington barracks are leading the investigation into the crash.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.