Mayor says he supports Washington Health System merging with UPMC

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The mayor of Washington is offering his support for the potential merger between Washington Health System and UPMC.

The hospital CEO painted a dire picture, saying the merger is critical or they'll be forced to shut down, and Mayor JoJo Burgess agrees. He says the hospital found a willing participant in UPMC to help and no one should stand in the way.

"We have to support this type of merger because if we don't, I do believe that Washington Health System will not be here in the coming years," Burgess said.

Washington Health System is a major proprietor for people living in Washington County, employing thousands. In late 2022, the hospital CEO announced they were losing millions and would submit requests for proposals to affiliate with a larger health care provider that could ultimately keep the doors open.

In June, WHS' board voted unanimously to accept a 10-year agreement with UPMC that would keep all 2,700 employees and its services, including an investment of $300 million.

"How do you say no to that? Why would you say no to that?" Burgess said. "I understand that things are in place to make sure that everything that is written down and put on paper is adhered to, so that our residents lose no care, or no services while this merger is taking place."

The attorney general's office must approve the deal, which the CEO of Washington Health System, Brook Ward, says is critical, citing increasing expenses combined with decreasing revenue.

"So we'd have 250,000 people in our county, 30,000 people in Greene County, that would go without health care, 2,700 people would lose their jobs, so it's about securing jobs and securing health care for our communities," Ward said.

But not everyone sees this potential merger as a good move. In a statement to KDKA-TV, SEIU chapter president Melissa Duran says in part: "In communities where UPMC has taken over hospitals, we've seen cuts to services and staff while patients see higher cost. We urge Washington Health System to find a different partner that will prioritize patient care over profits, and call upon the Attorney General to protect patients and workers in any merger that may happen."

"Every employee that works for us today, whether they're union or nonunion, is guaranteed a job, no one is taking a cut in pay or benefits, so I'm not really sure what the union would be upset about," Ward said.

Ward says the hospital is on track to lose $34 million this year and $40 million next year. No decision has been made yet.