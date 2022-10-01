Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication.

Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.

Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident.

He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.

Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard.

Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.