Watch CBS News
Local News

Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Washington High School dedicates scoreboard
Washington High School dedicates scoreboard 00:23

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication.

Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.

Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident.

He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.

Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard.

Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.