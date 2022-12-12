Washington County teen charged as adult for shooting that wounded stepfather, police said

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A teenager is being charged as an adult after a shooting sent his stepfather to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Washington County, police said.

Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane Township, is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a minor. He will be arraigned in court Monday morning.

South Strabane Township police officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road.

People in the area reported gunshots, a car speeding away and a person running from the area, police said.

Officers found Hoy nearby, at the back of a business on Oak Springs Road. Investigators said he had a stolen gun that was loaded.

Hoy's stepfather, Joshua Daniels, drove himself to Washington Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. His condition has not been released.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.