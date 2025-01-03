As snow moves in, Washington County residents welcome the "fun" that comes with it

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - We're in the peak of winter and it seems this season Western Pennsylvania is experiencing more snow than in recent years. As snow steadily fell in the City of Washington Friday, folks had mixed feelings about the season so far.

Charles Edwards was back outside in downtown Washington, scraping snow and ice off a car. He had already cleared his and was working on someone else's.

"Gesture, you know a friendly gesture," Edwards said.

It wasn't his first go at it this season.

Across the region, the weather has been unpredictable, with temperatures going up and down. However, Mother Nature hasn't lacked the white precipitation that comes in the winter, even if there hasn't been much accumulation.

"It's you know one of them things year-by-year something different," Edwards said.

On Friday, the snow came in waves. It started light and covered the roads. Then, by the time some was cleared, it began to fall a little harder.

For Samuel Sheppard, it was a welcome sight, having grown up in Georgia.

"It's awesome," Sheppard said. "We didn't like ever get snow, so to me, snow is, it's fun."

He didn't mind the clean-up.

"You live up north, it's gone snow," Sheppard said.

Now he's ready for more.

"Whatever nature brings I mean, it'll come," Sheppard said.

After all, it's out of our control.

"I just get out there and deal with it," Edwards said.

So maybe it's time to look on the bright side, as we wait to see what's to come.

"At the age I am and stuff, every day's a good day," Edwards said.

With more snow on the way come Monday, this weekend will be a good time to prepare and fuel up your car.