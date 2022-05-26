Watch CBS News
Man arrested after deadly shooting of neighbor in Washington County

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators said a man who was on his riding lawn mower was shot and killed by his neighbor on Wednesday.

The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Jerry Anderson.

Jerry Anderson was shot and killed in Washington County.  (Photo Credit: Mark Allen Gilbert)

"My nephew wouldn't bother a fruit flea. ... He has two boys, it's just like a bad dream," said Terry Harbison, Anderson's uncle.

The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.

State police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Bryce Tacy.

"I'm not going into specifics of that, but as a result, the suspect fired two shots, and he hit the victim in the back and in the back of the head while he was on his lawn tractor," Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Anderson's uncle told KDKA that their family is devastated. They said Anderson leaves behind two teenage sons who are twins.

"He was a good father, worked every day, it's a shame," Harbison said.

Walsh said Tacy went into his house on Loffert Road after the shooting and would not come out for law enforcement for over 30 minutes. Officials eventually talked the man out of the home. 

NewsChopper2 captured the moment he came out with his hands up and was taken into custody. 

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper2)

"My heart goes out to the victim and their family," Walsh said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but officials and Anderson's family said that this wasn't the first feud.

"I believe there have been some disputes in the past, none that rise to this level," Walsh said.

"They've been having problems. ... My nephew's mom and dad lived beside him for years, and they've been having problems with the guy for a long time," Harbison said.

Anderson's family said they will always remember him as a good person and a good father.

"Just being the guy he was, the person he was, he was a great guy," Harbison said.

The shooting is under investigation by state police and the Smith Township Police Department.

The district attorney said that charges are expected to be filed against Tacy soon.

